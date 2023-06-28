LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual tradition on the Ohio River returns this weekend.
The Madison Regatta brings in thousands to the banks of the river in Madison, Indiana, every year.
Qualifying is happening this Friday, and racing gets underway this Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and July 2.
A movie at Bicentennial Park got things underway Wednesday night. Thursday, there will be a meet-and-greet with the boat drivers.
The Baby and Cutie Pie contests will be held Friday. Those wishing to compete must register in advance.
