JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Texas taco restaurant brought its flavor to southern Indiana.
A long line was waiting outside Wednesday before Torchy's Tacos even opened for the first time on Veteran's Parkway in Jeffersonville.
About a dozen people were already in line at 6:30 a.m.
Torchy's was started 14 years ago by a man who quit his day job and went around on a Vespa handing out craft tacos in Austin, Texas. Now, this is the 86th location and the first in Indiana.
They're excited to be a part of the community.
"We've created all kinds of partnerships with local schools," said Stephen Bryan with Torchy's. "We've been in contact with and met the principals and the athletic directors for Jeff, Clarksville, New Albany and Floyd. We actually have a display inside with their helmets and basketballs and things like that. We're just all about the community."
Torchy's is still looking for employees. For more information, click here.
