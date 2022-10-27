CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Running water, working heat, and a door that locks are a few of the basic living necessities you'd expect, but they're not guaranteed everywhere you may rent. A southern Indiana town is trying to change that.
After more than three years of talks and an approved ordinance, a rental inspection program is set to launch in Clarksville. It's the first of its kind in the town and one of only a handful across the state.
According to Clarksville Building Commissioner Rick Barr, there are many questions about the incoming program.
"Probably 25% of our code enforcement issues are associated with rental property," said Barr. "We have had a lot of phone calls, both from the tenants and the landlords also."
That's why the city hosted a town hall on Thursday, to explain the benefits of the program and answer any lingering questions before its launch.
Barr says this program will improve communication between the landlords and tenants, quality of life, and property values.
"When other people come in from outside the community and find out we have a residential inspection program, where other communities may not, they realize that the government is communication with the tenants and the landlords," Barr said.
As dictated in the ordinance creating the program, once a landlord registers an apartment, within three years it will be checked to make sure electricity and sinks work, that toilets flush and there are smoke detectors, plumbing, heating, AC, and working doors.
"Making sure the common areas are cleared and well-designed, they're well-lit, that people don't fall down stairwells," Barr said.
Along with the questions about the program, there are also concerns.
"Some of my rentals told me they don't want you checking how they live," said Don Miller, who owns rental units in Clarksville.
Miller also asked for clarification about the cost of the program, which is $200 per dwelling.
Rentals will be checked for compliance every three years. For the owner of a 300-unit apartment complex, in one year, 100 will be checked at $200 each for a total of $20,000. Barr says that money goes to administrative fees and funding the program.
If an inspection uncovers any problems, a landlord will have to correct it and pay for a $300 re-inspection.
Another person at the town hall asked if there would be a reevaluation to see if the program is necessary. Town Manager Kevin Baity referred to past experiences to affirm that it is.
"The number of re-inspections and the number of violations (found) almost dictated that the program be maintained," Baity said.
There are more than 3,000 rental units across Clarksville, all of which must be registered with the program by Jan. 13.
To read the ordinance creating the program, click here.
Town officials said there will be a second town hall about the program on Nov. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Clarksville's Town Hall on Broadway Street.
For more information, click here.
