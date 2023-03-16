GLENDALE TRAIN DERAILMENT - 3-16-2023 - COURTESY JERRY LAWSON 3.png

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train derailed Thursday afternoon in Glendale, Kentucky, after a semi got stuck on the tracks.

Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown said the derailment happened just before 3 p.m. at the crossing in the center of town on Kentucky 222, which is also known as Glendale-Hodgenville Road.

There is no official word on injuries, but multiple posts on the Preserve Glendale Kentucky page on Facebook said there were no serious injuries.

The derailment happened on Thursday afternoon in the center of town, after a semi got stuck on the tracks. 

Pictures from the scene along Kentucky 1136, also known as Gilead Church Road show a semi stuck on the railroad tracks with the train about 100 feet from the stuck semi. Witnesses at the scene responding on social media said the train derailed after braking to avoid a collision with the truck.

Dozens of railroad cars are off the tracks, and images show some have split open. At least one rail car was carrying vehicles.

KSP said the traffic on Kentucky 222 and 1136 will be blocked for several hours for cleanup and an investigation.

The Hardin County Schools page on Facebook posted about how this impacts school dismissals. 

The post said, "Because of a train derailment in Glendale, students who ride buses that normally cross the railroad tracks at ANY POINT IN GLENDALE may be delayed this afternoon. The crossings at all points are closed. We will work to get all students home as close to normal time as possible."

