LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old Trimble County High School student died in a car accident Tuesday night.
According to the Trimble County School District, that teenager has been identified as Cheyanne Ward.
Authorities say Ward was a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven by a juvenile, who lost control near Campbellsburg. The vehicle left the road, hit a tree and came to rest on its side.
Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, on US 421, by the Trimble County coroner, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police. On Wednesday morning, Trimble County Public Schools identified that passenger as Ward.
The driver, also 17, was taken to Baptist Health La Grange for what police suspect were minor injuries.
"She was the vice president of our senior class. She was co-president of the Y Club. She was involved in Drama Club. She was a service leader," Trimble County High School Principal Tracy Poe said. "If there was an activity that she could be involved in at the school, she was involved in that."
In an online post, Jessica Wilcoxson, superintendent of Trimble County Schools, called Ward's death "a tremendous loss."
Wilcoxson said she's been in communication with the family and has offered condolences and support.
"We've lost a classmate, a daughter, student, a precious young lady that was a vibrant part of our school and community," she told WDRB News.
The loss comes just days after Trimble County Schools returned to in-person learning. It has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a time of celebration and reunion for students and staff, Wilcoxson said.
She said it's been difficult to handle as an administrator, but mentioned it also hits home.
"As a mother, I grieve for Cheyenne's mother and her family," she said. "I want them to know how much we care and how much we love them and how we're going to be there to support them."
The district is working to provide resources to students and their families who are struggling with the tragic loss.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.