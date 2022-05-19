LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An interstate that circles Indianapolis was coated by a sweet treat early Thursday morning.
According to a report by FOX 59, it happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 465, just north of the Washington Street exit on the east side of Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police said just after 1 a.m., a semi trailer hauling peanuts and chocolate-covered raisins hit the structure holding the highway signs over the interstate and spilled its load.
Police said the cab of the truck separated from the trailer in the crash, and the trailer was torn in half, causing the spillage.
The Marion County Health Department responded, which authorities said is standard procedure when the crash involves food.
Two secondary crashes that took place in the same area resulting in one person being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
