LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- March 2, 2012, is a day many will never forget.
Tuesday marked nine years since tornadoes ripped through southern Indiana and killed 11 people.
With winds at 140 miles an hour, an EF-4 tornado cut a path of destruction across the region, destroying homes, businesses and Henryville High School.
"It's kind of a celebration in many ways, because, man, I really think that I had a chance to not be here, so this is like my ninth birthday. To get a chance to be with my family, my friends," said Troy Albert, former Henryville High School principal.
While much of the attention focused on Henryville, the storm also damaged communities in Pekin, Borden, Chelsea, Marysville, Palmyra and beyond.
In the weeks and months that followed, the small towns and communities banded together to help their neighbors rebuild and heal.
