LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The usual hustle and bustle on University of Louisville's campus stopped for a few moments on Friday to honor the Americans who were killed on Sept. 11, 2011.
Students and staff gathered near Grawemeyer Hall for a moment of silence and remembrance.
U of L graduate Sara Noori's art was on display. It was created to honor the first responders and others who protected others during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
"We recall those images of the brave men and women in public safety who swore an oath to serve and protect both those law enforcement, firefighters, and the military who ran towards the danger as the crisis unfolded," University of Louisville Chief of Police Gary Lewis said.
University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi also spoke during the ceremony.
