LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classes don't start at the University of Kentucky for two more weeks, but students heading back to campus can start getting COVID-19 tests this week.
Free testing starts Thursday at three sites on campus. Students who will be on campus this spring must get a COVID-19 entry test between Jan. 14 and Jan. 30.
The university said it is making plans for required maintenance testing for students throughout his semester. It expects that plan to be released in the coming days.
UK said it is also developing a plan for campus vaccinations.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.