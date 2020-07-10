UK Memorial Hall

The University of Kentucky's Memorial Hall with its spire lit green in memory of those who have died of COVID-19

 Eric Crawford photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is capping fall tuition for all full-time undergraduate students — regardless of how many in-person or online classes they take.

The institution said that the cap will save many students "several hundred, if not thousands, of dollars."

UK President Eli Capilouto new SEC prez

UK President Eli Capilouto. (WDRB photo.)

"Particularly as we return to in-class instruction, while still grappling with a global pandemic, it’s critical that our tuition pricing reflects fairness, consistency and a commitment to access and affordability. That’s what this pricing move represents," UK President Eli Capilouto said in a news release.

Tuition and mandatory fees for full-time undergraduate resident students will be capped at $6,242. For nonresident students, the cap is $15,647.

The university said that it estimates the caps will cost the institution about $5 million in lost tuition revenue. It said it "will evaluate" whether to continue the caps for the spring 2021 semester.

The UK Board of Trustees in June passed a tuition increase of 1% for state residents and 2% for nonresidents. 

Undergraduate instruction for the fall semester will begin Aug. 17.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags