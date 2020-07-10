LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is capping fall tuition for all full-time undergraduate students — regardless of how many in-person or online classes they take.
The institution said that the cap will save many students "several hundred, if not thousands, of dollars."
"Particularly as we return to in-class instruction, while still grappling with a global pandemic, it’s critical that our tuition pricing reflects fairness, consistency and a commitment to access and affordability. That’s what this pricing move represents," UK President Eli Capilouto said in a news release.
Tuition and mandatory fees for full-time undergraduate resident students will be capped at $6,242. For nonresident students, the cap is $15,647.
The university said that it estimates the caps will cost the institution about $5 million in lost tuition revenue. It said it "will evaluate" whether to continue the caps for the spring 2021 semester.
The UK Board of Trustees in June passed a tuition increase of 1% for state residents and 2% for nonresidents.
Undergraduate instruction for the fall semester will begin Aug. 17.
