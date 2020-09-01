LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's basketball team is asking the Big Blue Nation to join them in the Black Lives Matter movement.
We ask you to join us. pic.twitter.com/XYoFVnfHJX— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 1, 2020
A video posted on the team's social media Monday goes on to list a number of names, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The players ask fans to support them off the court like they do on the court.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.