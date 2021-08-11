LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is conducting a study to see if people who have already received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would benefit from a booster shot.
The university is looking for people currently in good health who have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine to take part in the study. UK doesn't know exactly how many people will enroll, but participants would only receive a booster shot. A placebo would not be involved.
Enrollment started Wednesday.
"We don't know if boosters are going to make a difference," said Dr. Richard Greenberg with UK Healthcare. "That needs to be researched. Anything else that you've heard concerns me, because we have a lot of things that need to be answered."
To see if you're eligible to take part in the trial, click here.
