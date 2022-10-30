LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is mourning the death of a student, who was one of the at least 151 people killed at Halloween festivities over the weekend in South Korea.
According to the Associated Press, tens of thousands of people gathered in Seoul, South Korea, to celebrate Halloween.
People then became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley. There were 82 people who were also injured in the disaster.
The University of Kentucky community is grieving the tragic loss of one of our students, Anne Gieske, who was studying abroad in Seoul, South Korea, and was killed in this weekend’s tragedy. (1/3)— University of Kentucky (@universityofky) October 30, 2022
In a statement on Sunday, UK officials said Anne Gieske, who was studying abroad in Seoul, was killed in the tragedy.
She was a junior and a nursing major.
This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history.
