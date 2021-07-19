LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is part of a nationwide study that looks at how COVID-19 spreads among young adults.
Researchers are looking for unvaccinated people aged 18 to 29 years old who have never tested positive for COVID.
Participants who want to be vaccinated will be given the Moderna shot as part of the study.
Researchers also need people who do not want to be vaccinated.
Participants will perform their own nasal swabs daily and report the results. They'll be paid for participation.
"A lot of places are under the influence that COVID is done or that we are in a post-COVID era," said Dr. Eddie Hoover, the manager of the study. "But this is very essential right now, especially at a time like this where all the variants are making emergence and cases are rising."
The study will last for several weeks.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.