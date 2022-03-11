LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend, everyone will turn their clocks forward one hour to make the switch to Daylight Saving Time.
Losing an hour of sleep can be tough, and according to local doctors, you really should have started preparing for the changeover a few days ago.
Doctors said most people need seven to eight hours of sleep, and if your body is used to going to bed at a certain time, that alarm clock can throw you off.
Dr. Mohamed Saad from University of Louisville Hospital suggests going to bed earlier Friday and Saturday to avoid a time-change hangover Monday.
"The main issue for this Daylight Saving — whether it's moving back or moving forward — is are we getting enough sleep, and are we prepared for it?" he said. "That's the main thing."
Clocks change at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.