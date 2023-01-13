LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital continued their mission to transforming the health of the community by donating an EKG machine to Mercy Medical Clinic.
The EKG machine, valued at $1,500, was updated and refurbished before it was given to Mercy Medical Center. This donation allows Mercy Medical Center to continue its mission of providing "compassionate medical and dental care to the uninsured and financially disadvantage people," according to a news release.
"Mercy Medical Clinic is a vital service for many people in our community," Aaron Garofola, CEO of UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital, said in a news release.
Mercy Medical Clinic serves Shelby, Jefferson, Henry and Spencer counties. It opened in 1998 by Operation Care.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.