LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of health care workers vital during the COVID-19 pandemic is being celebrated.
This week is Respiratory Care Week.
Respiratory therapists at UofL Health have worked behind the scenes with patients of all ages who have breathing and airway problems. Workers said COVID-19 has made the past year and a half challenging.
"I'm inspired by the devotion of our team and all respiratory therapists all throughout the entire state," said Jessica Christiansen, a respiratory therapist. "We've really had to come together and work together as a team. We've dealt with ventilator shortages, supplies not being here. Ultimately, our patients have been the sickest they possibly have ever been. And then not having families to be here to comfort them and be in the hospital, we've been there are the forefront. So as respiratory therapists, we've definitely gone through some of the challenges this year."
Respiratory Care Week ends Saturday.
