LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health has announced plans to open five urgent care locations in Louisville and the surrounding area.
According to a news release, UofL Physicians-Urgent Care Plus is already seeing patients at new locations at UofL Health-Medical Center Northeast at Old Henry Road and in Bullitt County in the Cedar Grove business Park.
Another location at the corner of Hurstbourne Lane and Shelbyville Road is set to open in March.
UofL Health says it plans to open sites in west Louisville and in the Dixie Highway Corridor, but those plans are still being finalized.
"We developed Urgent Care Plus to better meet the needs of our community," said Wade Mitzel, chief operating officer for UofL Physicians, in a statement. "When you feel sick or suffer an injury, convenience and quality are important, so you can get better and get back to your life."
The following Urgent Care Plus sites are currently open:
- Medical Center Northeast -- 2401 Terra Crossing Blvd., Louisville, Ky. 40245
- Cedar Grove -- 1707 Cedar Grove Road, Suite 10, Shepherdsville, Ky. 40165
- Dupont / St. Matthews -- 908 Dupont Road, Louisville, Ky. 40207
Urgent Care Plus will see patients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday thru Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The locations offer care for minor injuries, illnesses and routine exams. Additionally, they also offer occupational medicine, Department of Transportation physicals and drug testing. In the future, they hope to add behavioral health services through a partnership with UofL Health - Peace Hospital.
"We are extremely pleased to be able to expand the scope of our primary care services with the opening of these urgent centers," said Christina John, director of clinical operations at UofL Physicians, in a statement. "Along with our seven emergency departments and multiple primary care offices in Jefferson, Bullitt, Shelby and Henry counties, these new urgent care centers provide even more convenient entry points into the UofL Health system."
