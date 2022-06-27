LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health has partnered with Carroll County Memorial Hospital to improve healthcare access for patients in rural areas.
The new partnership will allow more patients to be seen at the Carrolton hospital, which currently serves patients in Carroll, Trimble and Gallatin counties. The hospital is located a federally designated medically underserved area, according to a news release.
“Reducing barriers to care and increasing access is part of the foundation for UofL Health. This partnership accomplishes both,” said Tom Miller, UofL Health CEO.
As part of the agreement, UofL Health physicians will see patients at the hospital's specialty clinic, including patients who need to be seen for vascular care and cardiology.
"Heart disease remains a top issue in Kentucky, but proactive care and regular exams can dramatically reduce risk and improve overall health,” said Henry Sadlo, M.D., a cardiologist with UofL Physicians.
Officials hope the partnership addresses the lack of transportation to health services that many around Carroll County face.
Appointments can be made at the hospital here or by calling (660) 542-1695.
