LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found.
The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
A statewide Silver Alert was issued overnight for the elderly couple who had been missing since Monday morning, when they were seen driving near their home in Laconia, Indiana.
Police were concerned for Lena, 89, who has onset dementia and her 90-year-old husband, Jim. The sheriff's department said he has no history of dementia, but they were concerned he may have become confused while driving in heavy rains at night.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department enlisted the help of volunteers, EMA personnel from Harrison, Clark and Floyd Counties as well as fire departments from Boone Township, Elizabeth and New Middletown to search for the couple. The search covered more than 700 miles of roads in Harrison and Floyd Counties in Indiana and Meade County in Kentucky.
