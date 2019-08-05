LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot in the head Saturday morning in the Beechmont neighborhood has died.
The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3 on South 3rd Street near Tenny Avenue. The area is not far from Southern Parkway and Southside Drive.
Police say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and later died at the hospital.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no suspects in the shooting.
