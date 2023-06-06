LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seeing piles of trash and debris pile up down the road from her home, a Fairdale neighbor said she's frustrated and tired of it.
Eldora Slack has lived in Fairdale most her life. For more than two decades, she's lived with her husband, Larry, in their home off Caple Avenue. But not far away, off South Park Road, there's an eyesore growing off the side of the busy road.
"It's getting worse all the time," said Slack. "It's really been going on two, three, four years. But it's getting more intense."
Slack is talking about illegal dumping.
There's a gravel patch right off the road filled with trash bags, empty soda cans, cardboard boxes, plywood, ripped up furniture, mattresses, roofing shingles and more.
"When you come into Fairdale, that's the very first thing that you see and we don't want that as our image," said Slack.
Councilman Dan Seum Jr. said he often gets calls from community members complaining about the illegal dumping.
"We've been working on this ever since I took office in January," said Seum.
There's a sign that stands among the debris, pointing out that anyone found to be illegally dumping on the property will be cited. Seum said there are also cameras. Still, people keep bringing their trash to the spot.
"Every time I get a complaint and every time I go by there I almost feel guilty that I'm not doing my job -- and I answer to these people who elected me," he said.
He said he appreciates people like Eldora and Larry Slack, for raising awareness about this ongoing issue.
"They have it cleaned up and within 30 minutes someone is there dumping again," said Slack.
According to Christi Lanier-Robinson, LDG Development owns the property. She said LDG bought the land in January of 2022 and has continued to see problems with illegal dumping.
"We've spent over $20,000 just having some of the dumping that's taking place removed from the site," said Lanier-Robinson.
She said gates and locks have been installed, concrete barriers have been brought out, and dumpsters have been set up but people removed the locks and barriers and someone set a fire in the dumpster.
"We have someone that goes out there twice a month to clean up the site and he has to take a bobcat to remove the dumping and all the trash that's left being left out there," Lanier-Robinson said.
Seum said he'd like to see more done to keep the area maintained. Lanier-Robinson said the ultimate solution will be to develop the property.
"We have submitted development plans to the city. Unfortunately, we all know in this community the development process is not an easy or quick process," she said.
Lanier-Robinson said the plans are industrial. In the meantime, she said the site will be monitored.
"If we are able to catch those who continue to make these offenses, we will pursue them to the full degree of the law," she said.
Neighbors like Slack hope people will realize the impact this has on those living nearby.
"When you come into Fairdale, we want you think, 'Hometown. This is where I would like to live. This is where I would want to raise my children,'" she said. "And you can't do that with a junkyard."
