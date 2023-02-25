LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best gymnasts in the country are showcasing their talents at Freedom Hall this weekend.
The USA Gymnastics' Winter Cup performed in front of a crowd at the arena in Louisville while being televised to a national audience. It's the qualifying event to the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
More than 100 top men and female athletes from around the country in what is called a stepping stone for the Olympics. Fans from around the region attended the event to catch their favorite athlete.
"It's just like fun to see all the skills that they do and get inspiration from it and the flood routines are really fun," said Reed De Blank.
"It's very inspiring to see people who are better than you so then you can think of what you want to do when you get better and get better at gymnastics," Anna Harrison said.
On Sunday, the Men's Junior and Senior competition starts at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
