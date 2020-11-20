LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Parkland neighborhood is getting a new cultural plaza and green space.
Partners for Places awarded the city a $42,000 sustainability grant to help make it happen.
Parkland Plaza will transform a vacant parking lot at 28th and Dumesnil into a cultural plaza in the heart of the Parkland neighborhood. It will include a playground, community garden, room for outdoor performances, and space for retail vendors.
"This is what the Better Block Program is about. This is what the Center for Neighborhoods is about -- is working with neighbors from a grassroots level to build out their vision for their community," says Jess Brown from the Center for Neighborhoods.
The new plaza is the result of two years of working with neighbors on that vision. A ribbon-cutting is expected next year.
For updates on the Parkland Plaza project, visit www.ParklandPaza.com.
