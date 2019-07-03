LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old Gibson County, Indiana man found guilty of causing the death of his 3-month-old son was punched in the face after he was sentenced Wednesday morning.
According to 44News in Evansville, Kwin Boes was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but a man identified as Jamie Hartley, the brother of the child's mother, managed to punch him at least twice before officers intervened. Video shows Hartley attacking Boes as he was being led back to jail.
Hartley was handcuffed and taken into custody after the attack. Boes must serve 19 years in prison and six years on work release. He was also ordered to pay his son's funeral expenses.
Boes could have faced up to 30 years in prison.
