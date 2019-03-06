LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek reveals he has cancer.
The 78-year-old posted a video to the show's social media platforms explaining that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
"Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this. And I'm going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends -- and with the help of your prayers also -- I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," he said.
Trebek also joked: "Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy' for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done."
This story will be updated.
