BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Kentucky homeowner showed some burglars they picked the wrong house.
Surveillance video from the home near Bowling Green was posted on the Warren County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. It shows four men bust through the front door.
But the homeowner was ready. The video shows the four men make it just to the hallway, when the homeowner shoots at them. All four burglars jump and run back out the door.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower says he hopes the video will help them find the intruders.
"It kind of plays into with what the mindset of those individuals were when they forcibly made entry into somebody's home, came in there armed, and attempting to locate somebody and exchanging gunfire with them and shooting somebody. It's invaluable to have that type of video footage," he said.
Hightower says the homeowner hurt his hand in the incident.
The men could face attempted murder and burglary charges, when police catch up with them.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.