LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held on Saturday for the man who was found shot and killed inside a vehicle near Churchill Downs.
The family of 45-year-old Cornell Johnston, gathered near Euclid Avenue and Taylor Boulevard. Johnston was shot there last month.
Two of his seven kids, his mother, sister, brother-in-law and family friend, all spoke highly of him.
They said he was the glue of the family and are still in shock that this happened.
"He was a very important part of our family," Natalie Rashad, his sister, said. "He's just not another Black man dead in the streets. He is a human being who was loved. He was very compassionate and we just want to find justice in his case."
Police have not announced any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
In January alone, there were 17 homicides in Louisville. That's the most on record for the month of January.
