LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville began 2022 with its deadliest January on record, according to Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers.
There were 17 homicides in January, which surpasses the total of 16 in January from last year. This was the 24th straight month of double-digit homicides in the city.
“After two straight years of record-breaking gun violence, sadly we’re starting 2022 with even more gun violence, and more families and kids suffering and traumatized as a result,” 2X said in a news release.
There were 31 people wounded by gunfire in January and last year, there were 583 people injured by gunfire, 2X said.
Louisville Metro Police reported 188 homicides in 2021, surpassing the annual record previously set in 2020 of 173.
Anyone with information on any case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Related stories:
- January homicides on pace to shatter last year's total in Louisville
- Louisville ends 2021 with record 188 homicides
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.