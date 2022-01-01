LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville finished the year 2021 with a record 188 homicides.
Twelve of those homicides were in December, which was the 23rd straight month of double-digit homicides in the city.
Community activist Christopher 2X says during 2021, 583 people were hurt by gunfire.
Of the 188 homicide victims, 24 were children ages 17 and younger. Last year, 123 children were shot in Louisville.
2X said the number of kids involved in crime scenes is unfathomable.
“The trauma caused by all this gun violence ripples through their network of relatives and friends," 2X said. "Kids are scared, and their suffering hurts their ability to learn in school and to develop socially in a healthy way."
The record homicides in 2021 breaks the 2020 record of 173 homicides.
