LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is nearing a heartbreaking milestone as nearly 100 children have been affected by gun violence in 2021.
According to community activist Christopher 2X, as of Wednesday, 97 people under the age of 17 have been shot in Louisville this year. Many of those victims come through the doors of University Hospital, and 24 of them never made it home in 2021.
2X said the number of kids involved in crime scenes is staggering and record-breaking. All of those impacted by the violence were recognized Wednesday morning at UofL Hospital, where doctors have treated gun violence victims as young as 12.
The health care company has teamed up with 2X's organization, Game Changers, to bring attention to the issue and break the cycle. The two groups take part in the Future Healers program, which helps youth navigate physical, emotional and mental trauma stemming from violence.
UofL Health doctors said they know completely stopping the gun violence is a difficult challenge, but it's not an impossible one.
"We've got children in our neighborhoods who go to sleep to the sound of gunfire, who wake up in the morning and think about how they're going to get to school safely," said Dr. Keith Miller, a UofL Health trauma surgeon. "We have children in our community that carry the grief and loss throughout the entire day. And this is unacceptable."
As part of the Future Healers program, the group does things like teaching kids about first aid, mental health and anatomy. They also connect kids with mentors like medical students and other healthcare community members.
