LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Weekends are usually the time when people kick back and relax, but that was not the case for hundreds of volunteers in Fern Creek Saturday with the goal of changing lives.
Many hands made for light work Saturday morning — none the less meaningful — for 200 people at Fern Creek’s Fire Department.
CrossRoad Missions teamed up with Southeast Church and the fire department to help build homes for families who are living with someone who has disabilities or special needs.
“They're literally this morning changing the course of history for these families,” said CrossRoads Executive Director Rob Minton.
One of the families receiving a home is the Roach family. They currently live in St. Matthews but they will be moving to Fern Creek once the designated land is cleared and the four homes are built.
Their son Sam has down syndrome, and they were one of the four families chosen to receive a home.
“We saw a lot of people we know today from church and from other places in the community so that was really cool, too, because we didn't know they were going to be here and they didn't know they were helping us which is even better,” said Terry Roach.
Saturday, the framing was done and once the foundation is poured, crews and volunteers will be working onsite to finish construction.
The goal is to have the families with special needs stay together so their children can live their lives around people who are in similar situations.
The homes are at no cost to the families.
“These houses will actually be for the entire families - the parents and the kids will reside in them but it is a place for these young adults to grow old together so they can have constant community for the rest of their lives,” said Minton.
This is not the first time CrossRoads has worked on a build – they also helped lead the construction of Shelbyville’s tiny homes for veteran’s project which was recently completed.
For Tracey Roach — the entire process is an emotional one.
“It's very overwhelming. We feel like we don't deserve it,” Roach said holding back tears.
The four homes will eventually be next to each other and there are many more days of volunteering ahead.
“They are taking time out of their schedules and they are coming out here as a big group and I think it's really nice when the community gets together, and churches get together - it's just part of the process of everyone help each other - especially after COVID and all that,” said Terry Roach. “It's really nice to be able to get together and do this.”
Construction on the homes and a move-in date is expected for next spring.
