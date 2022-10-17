LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of the looming college application deadlines for early admissions, WalletHub released its list of best colleges in Kentucky.
WalletHub ranked 900 colleges based on 30 key measures and then grouped them into seven categories, including cost, student selectivity and career outcomes.
Below is their ranking of best universities in Kentucky:
- Centre College
- Brescia University
- Bellarmine University
- University of Louisville
- Asbury University
- University of Kentucky
- Murray State University
- Transylvania University
- Northern Kentucky University
- Kentucky Wesleyan College
Centre College ranked best in graduation rate, student-faculty ratio and post-attendance median salary, while Brescia University ranked second in admission rank and third in gender and racial diversity.
