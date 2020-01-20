LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With temperatures dropping, water companies are reminding customers to take action to prevent frozen pipes.
Indiana American Water Company said to check homes for uninsulated pipes and to let faucets drip to keep water flowing.
If water freezes in pipes, the pipes can burst, which can cause damage to your home and costly repairs.
IAWC said keeping cabinet doors open to allow warm air to reach pipes also helps.
If you travel, set thermostats no lower than 55 degrees, the company suggested.
For more tips, visit the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.
