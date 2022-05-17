CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville is working this year to make various sewer and water improvements in several neighborhoods, and crews need to access many residents' backyards and the inside of some homes.
In a news release Tuesday, the town said some of the work may cause inconveniences for homeowners. Below are the four projects:
- Clarksville will team up with Indiana American Water crews to install new sewer and water lines along Randolph and McKinley avenues — between Washington Street and Carter Avenue — this summer. Both lines currently run behind homes in an easement, creating maintenance obstacles. Crews will also have to work on water lines inside several homes and will work with residents to schedule the work in the fall.
- Crews are currently improving stormwater drainage on Emerald Court, Redwood Place and Millwood Place to ease flooding patterns on the road and in backyards. Fences, sheds and other outbuildings will be removed during the work and reinstalled at the edge easement in consultation with homeowners.
- Drainage improvements will be made and new sidewalks will be installed on Potters Lane from Lombardy Drive to Greentree North. The intersection leading into Lapping Park and Wooded View Golf Course will also be reconfigured to improve visibility and access. Work is scheduled to begin in August.
- Crews will install sanitary and storm sewers in backyards along with 1000 block of Cottonwood Drive and Potters Lane, enabling the town to better access the lines and improve drainage. All fences and sheds will need to be relocated out of the easement in consultation with homeowners.
"Just like a lot of communities, Clarksville’s infrastructure is getting a little old and needs some improvements," said Ken Conklin, communications director for the Town of Clarksville. "There are some areas that see a lot of flooding and sanitary backups."
However, many of those who live in Clarksville said the improvements are desperately needed to keep water from backing up in their yards.
"You see some of the older fencing being taken out have got water damage at the bottom of it," Clarksville resident Jeff Donayel said. "It’s where water stands. I mean, I’ve had ducks in the puddles. My backyard still gets water in it to this day, and, hopefully, this will take care of it."
Some residents built their fences on the easement, not knowing the boundary lines. The fence in one backyard will now be moved 12 feet closer to the home so it is outside of the easement.
The town of Clarksville will pay for any fence relocating or removal.
"Sometimes (homeowners) don’t get a permit when they are putting up a fence or they don’t realize where the property line is," Conklin said. "They don’t understand there is an easement there that doesn’t belong to them that it’s there with utilities."
All four projects are expected to be completed by November.
