LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Botanical Gardens shared new renderings and set a dedication for Louisville's first public Japanese Garden, announced Tuesday.
Designed by landscape artist Shiro Nakane, the garden will feature a tea house, summer house, Zen garden, bonsai garden, pond, waterfall and traditional arched bridge, according to a news release.
The 2-acre site will be built by Japanese craftspeople over the next 15 to 18 months.
"The addition of this garden will be a mindful, inspiring and reflective place for all as well as an opportunity to learn more about Japanese culture, architecture and philosophy," Kasey Maier, president of Waterfront Botanical Gardens, said in a news release.
Some of the bonsai trees are over 100 years old.
Dedication for the land used for the garden will be held on July 24.
