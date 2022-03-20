LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During the tornado warning on Friday night, Waverly Hills Sanatorium guests had to be evacuated into a body chute.
The former tuberculous hospital is known as one of the country's most haunted buildings.
The landmark building made a post on social media on Saturday, thanking the guests for their cooperating and understanding.
"Safety for our customers and staff is our number one priority at all times. We appreciate every single one of you!" the facility wrote on Facebook.
The Facebook post has garnered over 2,000 likes and over 400 shares.
In the comments, one person said "been in there. I'd rather brave the tornado."
No tornadoes were confirmed in the city of Louisville. The National Weather Service has preliminary confirmed three tornadoes in Hardin, Bullitt and Breckinridge counties in Kentucky.
In Indiana, the weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Washington County.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.