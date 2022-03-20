LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth tornado has been confirmed in Kentuckiana by the National Weather Service after severe storms came through the area on Friday night.
On Sunday, surveyors with the NWS said they found preliminary EF-1 tornado damage and winds with speeds up to 105 mph in Washington County, Indiana.
Washington Co, IN Tornado… started 5.5 miles SW of Salem, IN & lifted NW side of the public square in Salem, missing the Washington Co courthouse by less than 200 feet. Tornado was on the ground for 8 min and had a peak wind speed of 105 mph (EF-1) and peak width of 200 yards.— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) March 20, 2022
The tornado, which was on the ground for eight minutes, started 5.5 miles southwest of Salem, Indiana. It missed the Washington County Courthouse by less than 200 feet.
On Saturday, the Washington County sheriff and emergency management director for the county surveyed the damage from the storm.
They said no one was injured in the storms, but at least a few homes, a barn, several trees and some businesses were damaged in Salem. A few buildings on the square also have some roof damage.
The sheriff's department said the hardest hit area was at a farm on West Wilson Lane, where both a home and barn were damaged during the storm.
The NWS has also preliminary confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Hardin and Bullitt counties, and an EF-0 damage in Breckinridge County.
