LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Broadcasters Association has awarded WDRB News with more than 20 Impact Broadcast Awards.
In 26 categories, WDRB won 23 awards — 11 of them first place, including Overall Excellence.
The judges commended WDRB's entry for Overall Excellence as "compelling and impactful."
"Truly remarkable coverage top to bottom. The investigations were very impressive. Immense attention to detail and it shows," the judges wrote.
Other awards include:
- Public Affairs
- First place: Chad Mills and Dalton Rinehart for "A Quiet Crisis"
- Third place: Valerie Chinn and Doug Smith for "Louisville in Crisis: Gang Lines"
- Sports Feature
- First place: Tom Lane and Frank Stamper for "UofL Swimmer"
- Second place: Chris Sutter and Dominik Fuhrmann for "A League of Their Own"
- News Videography
- Third place: Dominik Fuhrmann for "The Flower Bandit"
- Breaking News
- First place: WDRB for "Western Kentucky Tornadoes"
- Continuing Coverage
- Second place: Chad Mills and Dalton Rinehart for "Closing the Loophole"
- Enterprise Reporting
- Third place: Fallon Glick, Darius Bowie and Justin Hawkins for "Louisville in Crisis: Embedded with EMS"
- News Special/Documentary
- First place: WDRB for "Louisville in Crisis"
- Investigative Reporting
- First place: WDRB for "KSP Body Cameras"
- Second place: Gilbert Corsey, Darius Bowie and Emily Evans for "What Happened to Ta'Neasha Chappell"
- Digital Coverage
- Second place: WDRB
- TV Reporter
- First place: Grace Hayba
- Best Producer
- First place: Rod Hissong
- TV Editor
- Second place: Emily Evans
- Newscast Videographer
- Third place: Dominik Fuhrmann
- Weather Anchor
- First place: Hannah Strong
- Feature Reporting
- First place: Chris Sutter and Dominik Fuhrmann for "Retirement Home DJ"
- Second place: Gilbert Corsey and Jonathan McEmber for "Mending Broken Hearts"
- News Anchor
- First place: Gilbert Corsey
- Daytime Newscast
- Third place: Cara Catlett and Erin Pryor
- Evening Newscast
- Third place: Rod Hissong
