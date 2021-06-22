LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Today's Woman magazine recognized WDRB News anchor and reporter Valerie Chinn on Tuesday as the Most Admired Woman in Media.
Valerie won an online vote and accepted the award at a ceremony at the The Gillespie.
She's celebrating 20 years at WDRB News this month. In addition to anchoring our midday newscast, Valerie is known throughout the community as tenacious investigator. And she serves on the board for the Northeast YMCA.
Valerie was recognized Tuesday night among a dozen community leaders. This is the 19th year for the Today's Woman Awards.
