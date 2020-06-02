LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Kroger located at 26th and Broadway was looted by dozens of people early Tuesday night.
Facebook Live video obtained by WDRB shows people running out of the back door of the Kroger. Some people can be seen with arms full of merchandise. Others were seen pushing carts full of groceries.
"I was angry. Not only because of what we're going through as a whole, you know our black community," said Milisa Greene-Jones. "I was angry because they was tearing up something that was in our neighborhood. You have to think about the children, they elderly. People get their prescriptions here. This is the closet place they have to get food." Greene-Jones helped clean up the parking lot following the looting.
In another part of the video, people can seen trying to damage an ATM at the Chase bank. It's unknown if they were able to get any money from the machine.
The Kroger will be closed until further notice.
WDRB has reached to Kroger and LMPD early Tuesday morning for comment about the looting but have yet to back.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
