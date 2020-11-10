LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A long-anticipated track and field complex in west Louisville is set to be complete at the end of the year, with events planned for as soon as January.
The Norton Sports Health and Learning Complex was announced back in 2017 by the Louisville Urban League as part of a revitalization effort for west Louisville.
"While we are certainly struggling with so many things, this is a space, a thing for use to celebrate, something that we have accomplished together," Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. "This area will be transformed, and this community will be transformed."
The project includes an indoor and outdoor track, a bowling alley and a rock climbing wall. It is expected to help boost the west Louisville economy with thousands of visitors expected for a variety of events.
"We have built something that will bring people with disposable income into this part of the city, so we can grow," Reynolds said. "We envision a hotel being placed there right at 30th and Muhammad Ali."
The $52 million project was financed through a variety of tax credits, individual donations and corporate sponsors.
"This project has come together because of philanthropy, because of corporations, because of individuals too," Reynolds said. "Black, white, west end, east end, helped us to do this, and I hope we take some time in the midst of everything and celebrate that."
The 21-meter indoor track is being built by Mondo Track & Field Flooring, the same company that is building the track surfaces for the Olympics.
Finishing touches are being completed on the 24-acre property now that has long sat abandoned after several failed attempts at development. The facility is expected to be largely complete by the end of the year with a first event scheduled for the venue in January.
