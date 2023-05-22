LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More traffic changes are coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge this week, meaning drivers will need to take a different route to get to New Albany from Louisville.
Starting around 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close for three days through 5 a.m. on Friday, May 26.
The eastbound lanes of I-64, from New Albany to Louisville, will remain open.
The Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Team would like to advise motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the upcoming directional closures and nightly lane closures.Read more: https://t.co/eCClR8eqaX@INDOTSoutheast | @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/mtlm815R7X— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) May 19, 2023
The bridge will reopen for a few days, including Memorial Day weekend, but the westbound lanes will close again for six days, from about 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, through 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
During the westbound closures, the Interstate 264 ramp to I-64 West will also be closed.
Project leaders said this closure, along with some upcoming directional closures and nightly lane closures, crews may have to make changes to the traffic pattern. During the closures, they will move into the third phase of the renewal project, which shifts the location of the work being done on the bridge. As a result, traffic from I-264 West to I-64 West "may be prohibited at times."
"Phase three is absolutely a milestone," Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, said. "This is a four-phase project, and we've gotten through phases one and two, and so the biggest difference for drivers is they're going to see the work that's been taking place on the lower deck move to the upper deck."
For more information about the upcoming closures, click here. As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
