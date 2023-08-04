LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may have noticed a strong sewage smell in Louisville this week.
The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) said it saw an uptick in reported odors.
"We take odors seriously and if people smell something, we want them to say something," MSD Spokesperson Sheryl Lauder said.
MSD said a lack of rain is trapping sewer gas in pipes and catch basins. The company said the smell is more frequent in areas of the city with older infrastructures, such as downtown, the Highlands and west Louisville.
If you notice a smell, MSD wants to hear from you. Odors can be reported online by clicking here, or by calling (502) 540-6000.
MSD can also check it out in person.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.