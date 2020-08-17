LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The widow of the man who was killed while riding a golf cart has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged drunk driver who killed her husband.
Kelley Walter Schulz, widow of Christopher Schulz, is also suing the liquor store that served the driver alcohol, the owner of the vehicle who lent it to the alleged drunk driver, the golf course operator and public works employees.
Schulz, 45, and another man were in a golf cart on a crosswalk on Pee Wee Reese Road, near Seneca Park, around 4 p.m. Aug. 11, 2019, when Lazaro Illas, who was 30 at the time, crashed into the cart. Schulz was killed. Police say Illas had a blood alcohol level that was about twice the legal limit. He has been charged with murder.
The widow alleges in the suit, which was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court Monday, that:
- Illas operated the vehicle in a “negligent and reckless manner.”
- The vehicle’s owner, Jonathan Amilcar Leon, was negligent in entrusting Illas with the vehicle.
- Bowman Field Liquors knew Illas was drunk and took no steps to prevent him from driving.
- Golf course operator Greenwell LLC is negligent in the maintenance of the golf course and surrounding grounds.
- Three Jefferson County Public Works employees were negligent “in performing (their) ministerial tasks” because the road “was not properly marked and had insufficient advanced warnings and insufficient speed breaks.”
Kelley Walter Schulz is asking for a trial by jury and that she and the couple’s son be awarded an amount “which will fairly compensate” them and punitive damages for the “gross and wanton disregard” for the life of Christopher Schulz.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.