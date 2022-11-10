LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires.
Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings.
In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are trying to put out the fire. Officials said more homes would be threatened in River Caney if so many hadn't been washed away in the flood.
"It just feels like it's one thing after another, "Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble said. "There's not much you can do about fire and water."
Eulas Fugate, who lives near the wildfire, said the flames aren't more than 50 feet from her home.
"I've already lost one home," Fugate said. "I don't want to lose another."
Firefighters in Estill County are keeping watch closer to town to make sure flare ups are dealt with quickly. On Wednesday morning, the smoke spread all the way to Lexington, about 40 miles away.
