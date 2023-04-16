LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wildflower walk was hosted at a farm on Wolf Pen Branch Road in northeast Jefferson County on Sunday.
Wolf Pen Branch Mill Farm is 412 acres of undeveloped land that has endangered plant species with a historic water-powered mill and mill complex.
The wildflower walk lasted two hours and had varying terrains. It was free for members, while non-members were able to participate with a $25 donation to River Fields.
The farm and mill are preserved through a conservation easement co-held by River Fields and the Kentucky Heritage Council.
