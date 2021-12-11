Editor's Note: Western Kentucky University initially reported that a student died Saturday in overnight storms on the day he was supposed to graduate. The Warren County Sheriff's Office has since clarified that the fatality is believed to be a close relative of the student, not the student him or herself. This story has been updated to reflect that new information.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A close relative of a student at Western Kentucky University died Saturday in overnight storms on the day the student was supposed to graduate.
WKU is currently not aware of any fatalities within the WKU student body.
December 11, 2021
Initially, WKU had sent out a statement saying that a student had died in the overnight storms on the day he was supposed to graduate. But later Saturday morning, that statement was retracted.
"The Warren County Sheriff's Office has recently clarified information initially provided to WKU's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by first responders which was later referenced in a campus message," a news release stated. "The student fatality referenced earlier is now believed to instead be the close relative of a WKU student. Information is still arriving, but currently WKU is not aware of any fatalities within the WKU student body."
University spokesman Jace Lux added in a statement that, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all members of our broader community dealing with unimaginable pain and loss this morning, including our students who lost close family members last night."
