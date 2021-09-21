LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University has the tallest basketball player in the country.
Standing at 7 foot 5 inches tall, WKU center Jamariron Sharp is easily the tallest player on the team.
What's it like to be the tallest player in the country?— WKU Hilltopper Basketball (@WKUBasketball) September 21, 2021
Our 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp is here to show you. #GoTops | @Jaammaarion pic.twitter.com/74Xyo1xx5r
Sharp said everyone asks him what it feels like to be that tall, so he decided to show the public in a video posted to the WKU basketball Twitter.
"One of the questions I get about being 7-foot-5 and playing basketball is, do I have to jump to dunk?" Sharp said. "Just a little bit."
Sharp said when he's running out onto the court during a game, he has to dunk under the awning, and getting into a car isn't always easy.
The junior from Hopkinsville is in his first year with the Toppers after playing at John A. Logan Junior College.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.