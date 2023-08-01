LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman and her two children were flown to Louisville hospitals after a head-on crash in southern Indiana.
In a news release Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said troopers in Sellersburg were called to a violent crash between two passenger cars happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Washington County. The crash occurred on SR 60 between Sullivan Lane and Motsinger Road, near Salem and Pekin.
The initial investigation shows a 2008 Dodge Avenger was traveling westbound on SR 60, when the car crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler.
Both cars went off the road. The Jeep overturned, and both vehicles caught fire. Nearby residents and "good Samaritans" heard the crash and were able to get everyone out before the cars caught fire.
A 26-year-old woman from Salem, Brandee Henson, was driving the Avenger. She was flown by medical helicopter to UofL Hospital in Louisville in serious condition. Her two juvenile children in the car with him were transported to Norton Children's Hospital in separate helicopters. Both were listed in critical condition. The ages of the juveniles were not released.
A 23-year-old man from Bedford was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem with what police said were injuries that weren't life-threatening.
This crash remains under investigation, but officers believe the driver of the Avenger was distracted prior to the collision, which may have led to the vehicle crossing the centerline. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash.
